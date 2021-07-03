AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 838,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

