AGF Investments Inc. Trims Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,776 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

ALXN stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

