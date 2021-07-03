AGF Investments Inc. Sells 45,120 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,120 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

