AGF Investments Inc. Has $15.49 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of TFI International worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

