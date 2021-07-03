AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 166.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,353 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $55,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $534,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $4,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.09 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

