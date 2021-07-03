AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,122,964 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,122,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,860,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Corning as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.