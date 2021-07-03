AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 196.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.90% of Murphy USA worth $34,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.61 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

