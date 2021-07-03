AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 440,267 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $40,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

MGA opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

