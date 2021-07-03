Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 78,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $8.50.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

