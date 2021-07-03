Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Head-To-Head Review

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49%

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Omnitek Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.45 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Omnitek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

