Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.