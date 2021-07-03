AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE AER opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after acquiring an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after acquiring an additional 386,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.