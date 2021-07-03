Advisory Services & Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $864,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. 430,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $148.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

