Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.