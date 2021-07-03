Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55,227 shares during the quarter. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $593.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $594.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

