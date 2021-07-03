adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €330.00 ($388.24) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €311.25 ($366.18).

FRA:ADS opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €289.52. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

