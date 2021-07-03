Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADIL opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.61. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

