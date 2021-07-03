Add.xyz Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $5,901.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars.

