Add.xyz (ADD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $5,780.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00739833 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

