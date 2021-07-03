Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.61

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.61 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 188.30 ($2.46). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46), with a volume of 347,355 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.33. The stock has a market cap of £354.74 million and a PE ratio of 925.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

