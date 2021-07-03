Aby J. Mathew Sells 715 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $45.22 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

