ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Upgraded by FIX

FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to an add rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

