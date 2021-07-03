ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 36 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 28.08.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.