A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

