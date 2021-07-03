A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

AMRK stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.40. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

