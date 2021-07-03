994 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 994 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,931 shares of company stock worth $29,030,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

