96,825 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $56,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $419,370. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

