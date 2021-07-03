93,750 Shares in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWBK opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Switchback II Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

