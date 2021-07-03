9,067 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,883,000 after purchasing an additional 793,175 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Snowflake by 530.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $2,161,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,306,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 742,340 shares of company stock worth $179,444,352 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

