745 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $273.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,709.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

