7,031 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

