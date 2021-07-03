69,953 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.63 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.