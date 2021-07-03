$66.43 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $66.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. 175,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 32.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 86.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 246.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 9.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

