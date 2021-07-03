$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $61.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.23 million. ZIX posted sales of $53.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $249.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 246,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

