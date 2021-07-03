5,708 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.