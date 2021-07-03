$506.98 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post $506.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,705. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

