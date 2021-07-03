48,000 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,967,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 645,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514,804 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

APSG stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

