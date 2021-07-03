4,504 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 247,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.76 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

