$45.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report sales of $45.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $46.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $181.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

THFF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.32. 38,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

