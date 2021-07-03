3SBio (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3SBio (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRSBF stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. 3SBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get 3SBio alerts:

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for 3SBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3SBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.