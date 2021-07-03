3SBio (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3SBio (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TRSBF stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. 3SBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
About 3SBio
