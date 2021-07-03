399 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

