360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 4.4%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 18,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,026,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.43.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

