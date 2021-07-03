$346.77 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $346.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.40 million to $347.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $320.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,664. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.89. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.