$306.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $306.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.14 million and the highest is $307.78 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $216.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 374,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,561. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $594.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.