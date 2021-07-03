$261.61 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $261.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $187.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $14,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.37. 36,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,342. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $954.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

