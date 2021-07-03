248,583 Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 248,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

