23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) versus Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Critical Comparison

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 23andMe alerts:

22.6% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 23andMe and Onto Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 0 0 0 N/A Onto Innovation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Onto Innovation has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Onto Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than 23andMe.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe N/A N/A N/A Onto Innovation 10.16% 8.96% 7.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 23andMe and Onto Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.26 $31.02 million $1.93 36.80

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats 23andMe on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites. The company also provides spare parts and software licensing services. Its products are used by semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.