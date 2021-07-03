22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 16,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,143,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,333 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 267.2% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 366,026 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.