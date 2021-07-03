22,950 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter worth $551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 362.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.