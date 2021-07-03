22,319 Shares in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Matrix Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $279.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

